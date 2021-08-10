Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently:

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

7/29/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$32.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$41.00.

7/16/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

7/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$39.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,647,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,899. The company has a market cap of C$36.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

