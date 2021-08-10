Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Comcast was given a new $57.55 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 195,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,254. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

