Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR):

8/10/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2021 – Extra Space Storage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Recent trends in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north. This REIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core FFO per share reflecting strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers. It raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth.”

8/2/2021 – Extra Space Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Extra Space Storage’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share reflected strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers.The REIT raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance by 8.3% on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes with abatement of the pandemic is a concern.”

7/20/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $151.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Extra Space Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Extra Space Storage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

