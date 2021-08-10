Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

8/3/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

7/20/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

6/24/2021 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Western Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

6/18/2021 – Western Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Western Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 164,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.