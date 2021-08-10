Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aixtron (AIXA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aixtron (ETR: AIXA):

8/2/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/29/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/26/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/11/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Aixtron was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aixtron stock traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €23.76 ($27.95). The company had a trading volume of 733,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron Se has a 12-month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of €23.56 ($27.72). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

