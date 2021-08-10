Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA to C$41.30. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

8/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.50 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

7/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$38.50.

7/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

6/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market cap of C$18.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.12. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

