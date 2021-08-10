Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Methanex (TSE: MX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$68.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$64.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$61.50 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE MX traded up C$0.88 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.53. 373,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.04. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$27.53 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

