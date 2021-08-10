Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rentokil Initial (RTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON: RTO) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Rentokil Initial had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

LON RTO opened at GBX 557.40 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.12. The stock has a market cap of £10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.39. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

Get Rentokil Initial plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.