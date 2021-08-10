Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN):

8/3/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Element Fleet Management was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Element Fleet Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EFN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.25. 407,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,835. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$10.35 and a one year high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.