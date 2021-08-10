Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) recently:

8/10/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

7/20/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

7/12/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $65.79. 188,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

