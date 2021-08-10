Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently:

8/9/2021 – Magna International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Magna International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $81.83 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $97.00.

6/21/2021 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MGA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.61. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

