WELL Reaches Market Cap of $79.53 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 17% against the US dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $79.53 million and $1.52 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

