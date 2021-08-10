Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Clear Street Markets LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 1,413,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,302,666. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

