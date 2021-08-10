Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Up 5.1%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 64,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.