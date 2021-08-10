WHALE (WHALE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $855,016.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $10.86 or 0.00024127 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $68.13 million and $855,016.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00163165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,020.41 or 0.99986920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00816527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

