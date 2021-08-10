WhiteCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.29 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $752.62 million and $25.29 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00038468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008603 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002087 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 935,815,960 coins and its circulating supply is 735,815,959 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.