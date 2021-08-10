Whiteheart Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251,324.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $1,040.87 or 0.02289187 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $9.25 million and $251,324.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00159731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,500.08 or 1.00068285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00830374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.