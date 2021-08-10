Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FREE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.