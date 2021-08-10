Wilder World Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 101.5% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

