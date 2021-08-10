Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 65,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

