William Blair Lowers CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Market Perform

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

