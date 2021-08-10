Wing Price Hits $22.74 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $22.74 or 0.00049876 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $41.88 million and $8.43 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.85 or 1.00205496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00819851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,966,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,841,612 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

