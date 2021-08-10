Wings Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $14,826.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00844648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

