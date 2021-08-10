Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Decreased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Wingstop worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of WING stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.71. 10,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.37, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.00. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

