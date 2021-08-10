Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRW. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 281.30 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 6,391,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.33. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

