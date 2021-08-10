Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRW. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 281.30 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 6,391,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.33. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

