WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.90 million and $478,432.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

