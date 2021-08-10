Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $381,282.30 and approximately $81,432.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.06933454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.06 or 0.01309640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00364021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00129797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.00590100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00339656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00294332 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

