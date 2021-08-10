Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0525 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $421,715.36 and approximately $54,632.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,388.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.95 or 0.06898178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.45 or 0.01292068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00358723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00128331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.51 or 0.00584983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00345313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00288539 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

