Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 9,019,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,171,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

