World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WWE opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

