Wownero (WOW) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $12.38 million and $35,710.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.