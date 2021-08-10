WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $7.61 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $38,721.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00016679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

