WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 608,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,698. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

