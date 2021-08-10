WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

