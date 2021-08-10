Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Tops $455,965.39

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $455,965.39 and $9,901.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 71.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00015210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

