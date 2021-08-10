Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $45,496.43 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $45,496.43 or 1.00291240 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.85 billion and $313.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00068525 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

