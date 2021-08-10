Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.27 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $45,607.30 or 1.00017601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and $282.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00070547 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,873 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.