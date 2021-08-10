Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 18.2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $505.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $380.47 or 0.00832514 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00149000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,485.99 or 0.99528862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.91 or 0.06857369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,529,453 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

