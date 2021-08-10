Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties 24 Hour Volume Hits $115,927.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.29 million and $115,927.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $669.12 or 0.01473981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 121.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

