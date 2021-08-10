Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Cap of $106.29 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.38 or 0.00138997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.