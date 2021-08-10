WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. 2,932,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,580. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

