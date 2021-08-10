X-CASH One Day Volume Reaches $30,951.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $30,951.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005818 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

