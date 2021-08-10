Xend Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00149000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,485.99 or 0.99528862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00832514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

