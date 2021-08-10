XIO Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

