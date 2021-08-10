XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $2,078.41 or 0.04552926 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $123,380.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMON has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars.

