XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 7th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 4.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

