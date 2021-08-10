XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of XPO Logistics worth $102,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

XPO stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. 33,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.36. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

