xRhodium Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $19.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004609 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00028053 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00032450 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00036838 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.