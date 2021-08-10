XSGD Reaches One Day Volume of $581,470.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $32.02 million and approximately $581,470.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 51,495,140 coins and its circulating supply is 43,469,379 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

