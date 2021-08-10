Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,427,129 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

